Lockdown - take 2 ...

Greece started its second national lockdown, this morning at 6am, and it will last until the 30th November. You are allowed out and about, if you have special circumstances, but you need permission to do so.
Send an SMS. to 13033 with one of the following codes ...
- (SMS – Option 1) To go to a pharmacy or attending an appointment with a doctor
- (SMS – Option 2) To go to the supermarket if it is not possible for groceries to be delivered
- (SMS – Option 3) To go to a public service office with a scheduled appointment and to the bank strictly if online transactions are not possible
- (SMS – Option 4) To provide assistance to people in need or to accompany young students (minors) to/from school
- (SMS – Option 5) To go to a funeral under the conditions provided by law or if divorced/separated parents need to go outdoors for reasons concerning their child/children
- (SMS – Option 6) To exercise outdoors (jogging) or walk a pet, solitary or strictly in pairs.
If you don't send the message or have a written statement with you you can be fined.
If you haven't got a Greek mobile phone, or Vodafone have cut you off, then see you in three weeks ...
Alert Message ...
Sad news from Skopelos ...
Daphne at SkopelosNews advises "Many people will be sad to hear that Michael Carroll the author of Gates of the Wind, who passed away in the early hours of November 4th.
You can read more about it here
Previous blog: Last day of the month ...
Ian, you left out name and address and that you need to carry "police ID or passport".ReplyDelete