Still shaking the picture frames ...

Still wobbling on Skiathos ...
More tremors this morning, this morning that's seven or eight, so far within the last 24 hours.
Whilst this is all going on, the three islands have no power supplies, as work is taking place over on Pilion. The latest is a 4.2 ...
Just before 11:07 a strong earthquake of 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Skiathos and the surrounding areas. The epicenter of the earthquake 6.1 km south of the island, near the island of Tsougria with a focal depth of 10 km.
According to the Skiathos Fire Brigade, no emergency call has been made, nor has any damage been reported by homes or businesses.
The earthquake was also felt in Athens (Skiathoslife) ...
Friends in Volos have felt it too ...
Later update:
At 14:22 the latest tremor occurred: 9.8km South-east of Skiathos with magnitude: 3.1 Richter and Focal Depth (km): 10.0
There have been 15 in the last 24 hours. Biggest was a 4.4, someone has upset the Greek gods ...
