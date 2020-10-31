Last day of the month ...

Changes ahead ...
No Haloween on Skiathos, they celebrate it at carnival time instead.
No taping on the doors, or begging for sweets, dressed up like a creature of the night.
All eyes were on the TV to see what goes bump, with lockdown measures instead ...
The Prime Minister has just announced the following measures, to go into effect as of this coming Tuesday 3 November, 6 am.
The country will now be split in two levels, rather than four. The areas which were previously level 1 and 2, will be the New Level 1, and the areas which were previously levels 3 and 4 will be the New Level 2.
The following measures will apply for all areas:
- Masks will be mandatory everywhere
- There will be a curfew for citizens from midnight to 5 am
- Remote working for businesses will be compulsory (50% of employees)
- Schools will remain open around the country, while universities will only offer e-learning
In addition, for the NEW Level 2 areas, including Athens and the whole of Attica, Thessaloniki, Larisa and many more, the following measures will apply as of this coming Tuesday:
- Restaurants and cafes will close for seated customers. The only services allowed will be take-aways and deliveries
- Bars, theatres, cinemas, museums, archaeological sites and gyms will close
- Retail shops, hairdressers and hotels will remain open
- Meetings / gatherings will not be allowed
Movement across prefectures WILL be allowed.
These measures will initially be in effect for a month.
No comments:
Post a comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site