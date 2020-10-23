Covid update ...

So it seems Skiathos has now moved to Level 2 (Yellow) awareness ...
Message from Thodoris Tzoumas - Mayor of Skiathos:
The Municipal Authority, is in constant communication with the competent authorities, and with a high sense of responsibility, aims to prevent the virus from spreading. Observing self protection measures is necessary to limit the spread of the pandemic, avoid a turn for the worse, how things turn out is exclusively up to us. It's up to all of us and each individually to protect our health and those around us.
According to the map of Health Safety and Protection against covid-19 infection, Skiathos is at surveillance level 2 (yellow).
Skopelos and Alonissos remain at Level 1 (Green) not as shown on the map ...
The Greek PM announced new measures yesterday, for Level 3 (Orange) & Level 4 (Red) areas
Mandatory use of masks in- and outdoors. “In cafes and restaurants masks can be removed once people sit at a table,” the PM said. He added that the measures will go into force at 06:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He did not reveal for how long the measures will be implemented.
