Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Καλό Όχι Μέρα Σκιάθος - Χρονια πολλά! ...

 A very Happy Oxi Day to all our readers ...

It is a national holiday today in Greece, a day to celebrate a moment of national pride, eighty years ago ...


A day for a parade, to fly the flag, and feel good, and enjoy the stunning weather.

Only due to Covid, it's a lot different this year. 

The big parades are banned, however the wreaths will still be laid by the children, and island dignitaries this morning. 

The weather forecast is a touch iffy. A storm is about to give Greece another bashing.

Rain strong winds and thunderstorms a possibility ...

What's it normally all about? 

Well click this link to find out more ...

