Bad weather expected ...

THESSALY REGION - DIRECTORATE OF CIVIL PROTECTION: EMERGENCY BULLETIN OF DANGEROUS WEATHER
October 12, 2020
From the Region of Thessaly - Directorate of Civil Protection is announced
that an Extraordinary Bulletin of Dangerous Weather Phenomena of EMY / EMK has been issued with effect from today afternoon Monday (12-10-2020) with the main characteristics of heavy rains and storms that will be accompanied by hail and stormy south winds.
The Region of Thessaly - Directorate of Civil Protection has appointed the bodies involved in projects and actions to address hazards from dangerous weather events on standby based on design which has been developed in order to address potential problems that will created by the manifestation of intense phenomena.
The Municipalities are called to be on standby in the areas of responsibility
Their Citizens are kindly requested to take into account the Extraordinary Bulletin of Dangerous Weather Phenomena for the safe planning of their movements and activities.
At the same time, the Region of Thessaly - Directorate of Civil Protection recommends citizens to be especially careful, taking action self-protection against risks arising from the occurrence of intense weather phenomena.
In particular, citizens are invited to:
STORMS- RAINS
- Make sure the gutters and wells outside their home are not blocked and operate normally.
- Insure items that may be carried away by the wind or heavy rainfall and may cause injury or damage.
- To change the schedule of their movements in order to avoid the peak of weather phenomena but also preventively.
-Avoid crossing torrents and streams, on foot or by vehicle, during duration of storms and rainfall, for several hours after its end their manifestation but also preventively.
-Avoid rural work and marine activities coastal areas during the occurrence of dangerous weather phenomena but also preventively (risk of lightning strikes).
-Protect immediately in case of hail. To take refuge in a building or in a car and do not leave the safe area unless make sure the storm is over. Hail can be very dangerous and for animals.
-To follow the instructions of the locally competent bodies, such as Traffic, Fire Department, Civil Protection etc.
-Follow the instructions of Warning Message 112, if sent to cell phones.
STORMY WINDS
- Insure items which if blown away by the wind may cause damage or injury.
- Attach the billboards that may have been posted.
- Secure doors and windows.
- Avoid activities in marine and coastal areas.
- Avoid crossing under large trees, under hanging ones signs and from areas where light objects (flower pots, broken glass etc.) may detach and fall to the ground (eg below balconies).
-To follow the instructions of the locally competent bodies, such as Traffic, Fire Department, Civil Protection etc.
-Follow the instructions of Warning Message 112, if sent to cell phones.
Citizens can be informed daily about the progress of emergencies weather events in the regular weather reports of EMY and on its website EMY at the electronic address www.emy.gr.
For information and announcements on the prevailing situation and accessibility of the road network due to the influx of flood water into it citizens can visit the website of EL.AS. www.astynomia.gr.
For more information and instructions on how to protect yourself from severe weather phenomena, citizens can visit the website of the General Civil Protection Secretariat at the e-mail address www.civilprotection.gr
In case of need, the citizens should contact the competent Services (Police tel. 100 - Fire Department tel. 199 - Emergency number 112-ΕΚΑΒ 166).
The Extraordinary Bulletin of Dangerous Weather Phenomena of EMY
Bad weather is forecast to prevail from today afternoon Monday (12-10-2020) until tomorrow afternoon Tuesday (13-10-2020) in the country from the west, with the main characteristics of heavy rains and storms that will be accompanied by hail and Stormy southerly winds of 7 to 8 beauforts, which on Tuesday will reach the northern Aegean up to 9 beauforts.
In more detail will be affected:
From the afternoon hours of Monday (12-10-2020) until the morning hours of Tuesday (13-10-2020), the Ionian Sea, Epirus, western Macedonia, western Sterea and western Peloponnese.
From the evening hours of Monday, the rest of the Peloponnese and Macedonia, Thrace, Thessaly and the Sporades, weakening from the pre-noon hours of Tuesday and from the west.
From Monday night until Tuesday morning, temporarily eastern Sterea and Evia.
From the morning until the afternoon hours of Tuesday, the islands of the eastern Aegean
