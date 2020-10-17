Airport Strikes ...

Silly season is with us again ...
Flights will be affected on Sunday 18 and Monday 19, due to Air Traffic Controller & Civil Aviation Authority Unions work stoppages.
This is the official announcement from the site of Athens International Airport: We would like to inform you that due to industrial action of the Union of Greek Air Traffic Controllers, all flights from/to Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” will be affected from 13:30 pm to 18:30 pm on the 18th of October 2020 & from 07:30 am to 12:30 pm on the 19th of October 2020.
Additionally, due to Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority Unions industrial action, on 18th & 19th of October, the flight schedule to and from certain Greek peripheral airports will be affected.
For further information regarding your flight, please contact your airline.
For the AEGEAN and Olympic Air flight cancellations and reschedules due to A.T.C. and OSYPA HCAA personnel work suspension on October 18th – 19th 2020, click on: aegeanair.com Latest News
