Road access to the Banana beaches ...

The access issue reached court yesterday ...
It has been confirmed that, Skopelos magistrate's court has rejected the application by the Skiathos municipality, to force the removal of the barriers at the Elivi hotel. Which have prevented vehicle access to the beaches ...
Access remains permissible on foot, however vehicle access will remain strictly forbidden, except to hotel residents ...
