Greek Medicane ...

It's September and the medicane is back ...
Seems it's another medicane (Mediteranean cyclone), and it's trashing the Ionian at present. Cephalonia and Zakynthos getting it big style.
Skiathos and the Sporades are not on the alert list. However may get some heavy rainfall over the next day or so, as the system passes over Greece...
Last year we had storm Zorba, which instead of sinking south, headed over to Skiathos instead causing a great deal of damage, and flooding on the island.
This week the Mayor has had teams clearing the river beds, and opening up the routes for the stormwater to exit to the sea. Hopefully 'Storm Ianos' will pass by somewhere else.
Update from Keep Talking Greece
