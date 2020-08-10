Would you wear one ...

On the plane? In a shop? In the Supermarket? ...
No of course not, you are on holiday, you need to get away from it all ...
Last night the ANES ferry was delayed three hours by the storm damage over on Evia. It seems that Skiathos had a lucky escape, you can read what happened here ...
Its expected that further restrictions will be announced today, by the Greek government due to increasing virus numbers. Limiting opening hours to 7am-11pm for bars, cafes and restaurants. Shops to close by 10pm ...
Previous Blog: Seatrack ...
No comments:
Post a comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site