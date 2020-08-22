The PLF form ...

Certainly seems to confuse a lot of people ...
If you are traveling to Greece, you must fill out a Passenger Tracking Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before the trip. Failure to do so in advance may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, paying a fine of 500 euros on arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.
Every traveler, including children, must include their details in a PLF. If you are traveling with someone other than your family, you will need to fill out your own form.
If you are traveling together as a family, the Greek authorities ask you to complete a form with all the adults and children. You can add extra members of your family to the top of the form before submitting it.
Some airlines may require individual PLFs for each traveler over the age of 18 within the same family.
You should check directly with your airline what you need to show to be allowed to board.
The code will be sent to you at midnight Greek time, the day that you are due to travel which is 22:00 UK 23:00 European time the night before you travel.
Returning to the UK
You must also provide your journey and contact details before you travel to the UK. You must complete this form online before you arrive in the UK from any country.
This includes if you’re traveling from a country or territory, where you do not have to self-isolate when you arrive in the UK.
You must complete this form even if you’ve already completed a different form to enter another country.
If you do not complete the form before you arrive in the UK, it might take you longer to enter the UK.
You cannot submit the form until 48 hours before you’re due to arrive in the UK.
