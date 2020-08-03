Which also is the name of a business, on Skopelos ...
I had a press release emailed to me by William Vranas of Seacab, who assures me this will be of interest to you. Which led me to this article from Magnesia news, so please excuse the dramatic translation ...
I am not into adverts, even free ones, but will make an exception this time, Good luck and safe passages to the Captain ...
The first female captain takes over her first ship command!
The first woman from the Northern Sporades who graduated as a captain from the Merchant Marine Academy of Aspropyrgos takes over her first ship command.
Skopelitissa Kyriaki Provia, took over as captain of SeaCab 1, the first boat of the company SeaCab, which operates as a sea taxi between Skiathos and Skopelos and says:
"I am happy to take the lead of this state-of-the-art boat. "Maritime transport is the soul of the islands and the SeaCab is an important innovation to help people access our beautiful islands."
Seacab spokesman William Vranas added: "Our goal is to create a modern, safe and affordable access to and from Skopelos, while supporting and working with local communities. So we are happy that a woman from the Northern Sporades with such high specialization is working with us as the captain of SeaCab 1"
Further info - https://seacab.gr/
Cyprus flights - Suspension ...
Cyprus Airways has suspended its flights to Thessaloniki and Skiathos, according to an announcement.
As the Cypriot company notes, flights to Thessaloniki and Skiathos are suspended from August 18, while the frequency of flights to Athens and Heraklion is reduced.
This decision was taken after the relegation of Greece to Category B '. The announcement states that all those affected will be informed via email.
