Sad news to share ...

A 33-year-old Romanian man who was on holiday in Skiathos with his friends, lost his life on Tuesday afternoon, after drowning in the sea area of Tzaneria.
According to information around 18:00 and while he was bathing, his friends found out that he had not returned to the surface. They immediately called for help, while the swimmers of the area immediately responded to drag him to the shore.
At the same time, the Health Centre and the Skiathos Polyclinic were informed, where they arrived in a few minutes by ambulance and the necessary first aid equipment.
Doctors and nursing staff fought to bring him to life offering all the necessary first aid, for about an hour, but without any positive result.
At 19:20 the unfortunate man was transported to the Skiathos Health Centre, where he is currently while an autopsy-necropsy was ordered.
According to the Extraordinary Weather Deterioration Bulletin issued on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, by the National Meteorological Service (EMY ), the weather is forecast to change from Wednesday morning (05-08-2020) and from the northwest until Sunday afternoon (09 -08-2020).
In places strong storms that will be temporarily accompanied by strong winds and possibly hail will occur: From the early morning hours of Wednesday (05-08-2020) in the Ionian islands and gradually in Epirus, western Sterea, western Macedonia, and from noon in central Macedonia and Thessaly. The phenomena at night will be limited to central Macedonia and in the rest of the regions, they will temporarily weaken.
During the noon and afternoon hours mainly on Thursday (06-08-2020) in the Ionian islands, Epirus, Macedonia, Thessaly, and Sterea.
According to the data available so far, strong thunderstorms in places will occur at intervals until Sunday afternoon (09-08-2020) mainly in the eastern mainland and the Sporades.
