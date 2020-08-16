Interesting times ...

One month to go ...
The shortened season has just six weeks left, there are seats available, if not packages with the main operators. Plenty of accommodation available, for the independent traveller.
Yesterday was the feast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God and is celebrated on August 15th. It is also called the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or the Feast of the Assumption.
Its a holiday weekend, and the island would normally be packed with visitors from the mainland. Its the peak of the peak season. It's from today business owners will often say 'its over' meaning summer. They also start the countdown clocks to leaving the island and going home - wherever that may be ...
On Friday the TUI BY2527B stopped off to pick up passengers from Corfu, after another TUI aircraft had a problem, with a bird in the engine.
Apparently, it sat for over 2 hours at Corfu, and took over 7 hours to get back to Manchester ...
Skiathos only has two buses operating, and one of them has broken down. Apparently it should be fixed and back on the road on Monday - Not sure which Monday but if you need to get down the island, lets hope its tomorrow ...
As Covid lockdown for tourism spreads across Europe, after France and Holland. It seems Turkey may going off the radar soon.
In Greece the daily cases are now 2.5x the highest number of cases during lock-down. Except that Greece is not in lock-down ...
The Greek government has implemented new strict procedures on Paros and anti-Paros, down in the Cyclades. (Hope you are OK Barty in Paros)
Fingers crossed they get it under control ...
Previos Blog: Would you wear one ...
No comments:
Post a comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site