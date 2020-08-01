Καλημέρα, και καλό μήνα ...

Good Morning, and Good Month to our Greek friends ...
... and all those who read the blog, from across the world.
Happy August, the quintessential month of Greek summer!
August would normally be the 'nose to tail' month. A queue of Jimnys and quads, stuck behind the bus, snaking its way down the island.
We would say 'Crazy August' has arrived, the month of heat and short tempers is finally upon us. Only this year it's so different, with just a few weeks to fill the bank account, for the long winter ahead, and customers arriving on half empty aircraft ...
Yes its May in August, and things are very different in 2020. Europe is feeling the heat and countries are waking up to the fact Mr Covid is still around ...
But I am scratching my head ...
So if separate households are banned from meeting up, in Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire.
The good people of Scotland, are advised not to travel to that area, by Nicola Kranky 😷 ...
How can it be, if you are of the 4m people who live in that area, you can pop off to the local airport, and fly away the following day?
How does that work ? 🤔 ...
Masks are now mandatory to wear in ALL interior spaces (Bakeries, shops, offices etc)
Please make sure you have one when you want to go into a shop, as the fine will be 150 euros
