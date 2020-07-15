Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Here come the Brits ...

The first flights from England with Jet2 arrive today ...

'According to Mr. Efstathiou Alexandros, president of the Hoteliers Association and head of the Dolphins of Skiathos Tourist Office, he stressed that there is a strong demand for future flights to Skiathos Airport while the capacity of the aircraft is 189 when full ...

 The flights will depart from Birmingham Manchester and London Stansted airports.

 On the other hand, professionals are waiting for these arrivals since the English market is quite strong on the island and may further stimulate the market climate that is not in the best dynamics'

Hopefully, no one fell, for the FB "The Stansted flight is cancelled" story last night.

                                   

If you did, the Jet2 from Stansted arrived on the rock, on time ...

Photo: Elliot Kefallas - Skiathos Landings ...
... which is probably unique for a supposedly canceled flight ...

