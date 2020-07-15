Here come the Brits ...

'According to Mr. Efstathiou Alexandros, president of the Hoteliers Association and head of the Dolphins of Skiathos Tourist Office, he stressed that there is a strong demand for future flights to Skiathos Airport while the capacity of the aircraft is 189 when full ...
The flights will depart from Birmingham Manchester and London Stansted airports.
On the other hand, professionals are waiting for these arrivals since the English market is quite strong on the island and may further stimulate the market climate that is not in the best dynamics'
Hopefully, no one fell, for the FB "The Stansted flight is cancelled" story last night.
|Photo: Elliot Kefallas - Skiathos Landings ...
Previous Blog: Here is something ...
No comments:
Post a comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site