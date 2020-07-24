Help for businesses ...

Announced by the mayor today ...
The local economy of the island is based on almost 100 % in tourist traffic, we are already at the height of the tourist season and a 75 % decrease in arrivals compared to 2019.
The rapid spread of the virus in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, travel restrictions, border closure and airports result in the shrink of tourist traffic and therefore a major decrease in business revenue. In addition to the days left until the tourist season ends, businesses are finding it impossible to cover the loss of their revenue, resulting in the corresponding job losses.
It is necessary to have measures to support local businesses, therefore it is considered necessary for the viability of businesses to reduce the tariffs of shared spaces.
The Municipal Authority took serious account of the letters submitted by the Skiathos Trade and Professional Association and the entrepreneurs of Skiathos, with their main request to reduce the charges of common spaces. In the 50 % reduction in shared areas, entrepreneurs will be able to choose an additional 50 % reduction or extension, free of charge, up to 100 % of the shared area where table seats are developed, if possible, such as provided for in Article 65 of Law 4688/20.
′′ As we had announced since the beginning of the pandemic, the Municipality will stand by entrepreneurs creating favourable conditions so that they can meet their obligations. The Municipal Authority, with a 50 % reduction in common premises fees, is doing the beginning of a series of measures to support entrepreneurs from the unprecedented crisis we face "
I would like to thank the Head of Economic Service Maria Pezatou and Deputy Mayor of Finance Nikos Liakopoulos for the excellent cooperation said Mayor of Skiathos Thodoris Tzoumas.
