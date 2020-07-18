Dont forget your face coverings ...

The use of masks in supermarkets is mandatory again ...
Greece has decided late on Friday to impose the mandatory use of masks in supermarkets for both working staff and shoppers. The measure to contain the spread of coronavirus goes into effect on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Secretary General of Trade and Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stampoulidis posted on Twitter that the decision has been taken by the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health against Covid-19.
“The use of non-medical mask in supermarkets by employees and consumers is mandatory,” the Secretary General noted.
If caught not wearing a mask, you can be fined 150 euros.
A further update will be advised by the Greek government on 26th July ...
