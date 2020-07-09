A flight ban lifted here ...

So D-Day is the 15th July when, holidaymakers scramble to the airports, as the Brits led by Jet2 takes to the skies and the battle for the control of the airport taxi rank begins in earnest.
By then the Serbians may have been allowed to fly home, as they were due out on the 13th, and their new ban runs to the 15th. If it does get lifted the new arrivals will be there too, that's if the lockdown over there is lifted ...
There will be random testing on arrival, and we assume you will have spent your time at the UK airport, and on the plane in your PPE ...
|I have to get to Skiathos ...
What about vaccination for your vacation. That still seems some time off, However "We hope to have a conclusion, on that matter before the collision of the Milky Way & Andromeda Galaxies in 4.5 billion years"
Not any time soon then ...
Meanwhile on Crete ...
A stir has been caused in Crete, with a tourist who was walking around, while she was diagnosed positive for coronavirus.
The woman from Romania was located by the authorities after three days. She was staying in another hotel than originally stated. As soon as the tourist arrived at Iraklion airport, she underwent a coronavirus test and was then given - as the protocol stipulates - the instruction to be transferred to her hotel and stay there for 24 hours until the results came out. However, when she went to the hotel she had booked for her vacation, she found it closed.
So, she went to a tourist office and found another hotel available, according to cretapost.gr. They were searching for her for 72 hours. This change was not announced to the authorities, with the result that when the results came out - which were positive - the EODY team went to the declared hotel to find her, to no avail.
The search operation was launched immediately and the authorities finally found the right hotel. However, when they went there they did not find her, as it seems that she did not sit in her room but was walking around.72 hours had passed since the Romanian had undergone the coronavirus test when the authorities finally managed to locate her.
She was told that the test came out positive and that she had to be placed in isolation at the 'quarantine' hotel.
This news caused severe reactions by the tourist who did not want to cooperate saying characteristically that "she doesn't want to ruin her holiday". Finally, with the assistance of the police she was persuaded and taken to the quarantine hotel.
Latest easing of restrictions ...
Greece has eased further the coronavirus restrictions and reversed the mandatory use of masks in shopping malls and scraps the cap of six people per table in bars and restaurants. The strict protection measures were aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.
The rule allowing no more than six customers per table in bars and restaurants has been withdrawn. However, the maximum number of people in the facility is kept as well as the safety distance among the tables and chairs.
All public transport means as well as touristic buses are allowed to transport people with 65% of their capacity. (Just the 45 then on each of the two Skiathos buses)
The decision is valid from July 7 to July 12, 2020 – when apparently a new decision will be taken.
Watch this space ...
