Tourism is coming ...

Two days to go ...
Skiathos and Greece, opens for business on Monday June 15th, and the holidaymakers are eagerly awaited. A step in the right direction and the start of summer 2020.
If you were at an interview in 2015, one of the questions may have been. Where do you see yourself in five years time?
I like everyone else would have got that question hopelessly wrong ...
SWMBO certainly would have got that hopelessly wrong too. However as many will recall from the dark days of 2015. her future was very uncertain indeed.
However like a car, she has just had her annual MOT, Only hers is at the Royal Marsden in London. Probably one of the most difficult places, to access at the moment with the strict controls in place.
See you next year, quite a result and we celebrated the event with a bottle of 'Rose Lagioiosa' that was gathering dust. Very nice indeed ...
So you are probably thinking, what happens if I head off down to Skiathos?
What are the controls in place, the who what why and where?
It seems likely you will have to wear a mask on the aircraft, you will be admitted in limited numbers to passport control, and through the airport.
The island had visitors from the mainland, last weekend for the Pentecost weekend holiday. It went well, and no issues.
Tables are socially distanced, in the cafe and restaurants, you do not have to wear a face mask, however the staff working in shops are required to wear a face mask.
As people start to travel, there have been issues in Greece as people return home from abroad. Mainly where people do not follow the current quarantine rules, and there have been outbreaks of the virus reported across the country, but not on Skiathos.
“The ban [on passenger flights from] Great Britain remains in place” for the next two weeks,” the tourism minister, Harry Theoharis, said in a televised presentation where health policies bolstering medical care on islands were formally unveiled.
Greek officials told the Guardian the decision was in line with the EU commission’s latest recommendation that travel restrictions at the bloc’s external borders be phased out gradually and in “a strictly coordinated” manner. UK passenger flights are expected to be reinstated from 1 July onwards.
#cough #cough (Doubt anyone will fly before 1st August from UK)
If I travel, what happens if ...
Skiathos has a health centre, just the same as a small town in the UK. It cannot support a full-time hospital, like on the larger islands, Corfu, Kefalonia, Rhodes etc. The nearest is in Volos on the mainland, with ICU beds ...
The Greek government has announced the complete plan for the islands, and the connections to hospitals on the mainland.
Skiathos will be the centre, of the Sporades network, and will be the hub, for Skopelos and Alonissos. Who will connect via a water ambulance and from Skiathos, then if necessary the airforce C130 air ambulance, will operate. Probably either to Athens or Thessaloniki ...
So what happens next, do you travel or not? That's up to you ...
