Happy Summer solstice ...
The summer solstice has happened, at 00:43 Skiathos time. Now as its June 21, its also known as the longest day of the year ...
Sunrise in Skiathos will be at 6:00 AM
Sunset in Skiathos will be at 8:56 PM
That's 14 hours, and 56 minutes of midsummer fun.
Meanwhile at Stonehenge, and most of Britain you can enjoy 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.
As the sun will rise at 4:43am and will set at 9:21pm
Or if like my good friend Stig, up in Norway, he will still be there with his (Last) bottle of Evagelistria monastery tsipouro awaiting the sunrise at 03:54
It's going to be a warm one, So where would you rather be? sunkissed, at Stonehenge, (No live dancing this year, its being streamed to ensure you all social distance) or in Norway instead of Spartacus, with my currently grounded good friend Stig?
Either way it will be a lot of fun ...
Today, its also my 'Half Birthday' so only six months to go to the full one on the Winter solstice.
It's all downhill from here, Summer starts today - Kalo Kalokeri, Good summer, even if we are not sure yet, what kind of summer it will be ...
Happy Fathers day to all those celebrating the event today.
Top tip boys and girls, when the Chianti is on special. You rub your hands in sanitising gel, you grab a trolley and fill the car boot with it. Sounds good, It is but try not to sink it all in one evening #JustSaying ...
