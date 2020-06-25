First charter ...

The first international flight ...
Will be the Air Serbia ...
It will get the customary wash and brush up from the airport fire crew around 6am, on the 1st July when it arrives from Belgrade with 144 passengers.
The passengers will receive, a welcome reception and gifts from the Municipality of Skiathos and the Hotel Owners Association ...
Jet2 -UK
Jet 2 have cancelled the friday flight from Manchester, until 28th August, and are letting 102 pilots go, and around 380 cabin crew...
TUI - UK
The TUI flights to Skiathos will start on August 4th from Manchester and there will be two more flights on August 7th from London and Birmingham. No other UK airport will operate to Skiathos.
There will be three flights a week, in August and September, and are scheduled to operate until September 18, when the last flight is scheduled.
