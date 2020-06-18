First airport arrivals in July? ...

The first flight with tourists from Austria will land at Skiathos airport on July 4 and a specific business plan has been drawn up. Preparations are in full swing in the island of Magnesia and especially in the Northern Sporades for the reception of tourists. The first flight from overseas to Skiathos airport, which serves the three islands of Skiathos, Skopelos, Alonissos will land at midday on 4 the s July from Austria.
(This will be news to those expecting to arrive on the 1st July, from Dusseldorf on the Condor)
"We are fully prepared to operate based on the new data imposed by the State, observing all health protocols and following the" guide "that has been announced," Skiathos airport official Stefanos Lambropoulos told TACHIDROMOS.
But how do tourists get off the plane? According to the instructions given by the competent authorities, the passengers are categorized into two groups depending on the country they come from.
Group A includes passengers coming from Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Croatia, Cyprus, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Malta, Norway, Ore. , Czech Republic, Finland.
They will be screened for coronary artery disease upon arrival.
(A free heart check up? - Who needs BUPA)
For Group B, which includes travelers from Albania, Belgium, France, Italy, Northern Macedonia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, other countries outside the European Union, mandatory diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be performed upon arrival.
Of course, all those who land at the airport of Skiathos will be given a passport information form, which they will have to fill out and submit to the local authorities.
Passengers who have undergone a diagnostic test for COVID-19 are required to remain self-limiting for 24 hours at the address they will declare, until the results are announced.
Two doctors for a test:
According to the director of the Skiathos Health Center, Giannis Rizodimos, for the sampling tests for COVID-19, it has been decided that two doctors who are being trained in this direction have been responsible.
The management of any cases of positive cases that will occur in the three islands of the Northern Sporades has been undertaken by the Skiathos Health Centre until of course their preparation is prepared at the Reference Hospital, which is the University Hospital of Larissa.
In the next few days, according to Mr. Rizodimos, the molecular control equipment that will be used for the tests will be expected in Skiathos.
Three-day readiness exercise:
EKAB, however, in view of the general preparation in the islands, based on its pan-Hellenic action plan, plans a three-day readiness exercise in the Northern Sporades.
Based on the announced program, today, Thursday, June 18, a program will be carried out to check the readiness, training and exercises of the medical staff of the Alonissos Regional Clinic and the delivery of a new ambulance from the EKAB Larissa branch.
Tomorrow, Friday 19 June, there will be a program to check the readiness, training and exercises of the Health Personnel of the Skopelos Health Centre and the officials of the Skopelos Port Department regarding the management of a suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-20 case, while on Saturday In June, there will be a program for checking the readiness, training and exercises of the Health Personnel of the Skiathos Health Center and the executives of the local Port Authority regarding the management of a suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 incident.
VASO KYRIAZI
You get a general idea ...
so this means Condor will not fly on 1st july? Why should it be so?ReplyDelete
Condor should be arriving on the 1st, along with two other international arrivals ...Delete