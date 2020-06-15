Aegean flights update ...

To help you plan your next travel, here are some key points of the flight restrictions currently imposed by the Greek Government for arrivals to Greece effective June 15th and until June 30th 2020.
Arriving passengers are categorized in accordance with their origin in three distinct groups as follows:
GROUP A: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland.
GROUP B: Albania, Belgium, France, Italy, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, other non-EU countries.
- Passengers arriving at Athens International Airport originating from GROUP A will be subject to random Covid-19 testing upon their arrival.
- Passengers arriving at Athens International Airport originating from GROUP B, either with a direct flight or through a country included in Group A, will be subject to 100% Covid-19 testing upon their arrival.
- Passengers arriving at Thessaloniki Airport, will be subject to 100% Covid-19 testing upon their arrival.
All international passengers will be provided during check in or on board, with a Passenger Location Form, to be filled and provided to the authorities upon arrival.
Tested passengers have to compulsory self-isolate in the address they will declare for 24 hours, until the testing outcome is available.
Connecting Passengers are subject to COVID-19 testing upon their arrival in Athens or Thessaloniki and will be able to continue their trip to their final destination, where they will self-isolate until the testing outcome is available.
Furthermore, the Greek Goverment has extended flight restrictions from/to UK and Turkey until June 29th, 2020.
