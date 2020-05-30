Whats it like ...

So what's it like arriving from a country not on the list arriving in Athens? ...
Here is the report from Popy Halkias, who travelled from Newark via Frankfurt to Athens this week.
Greece has always prided itself on its sunny weather, beaches and islands. Now, Greece has spectacularly outperformed many countries in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. I was really impressed on the way we were handled upon arrival. All costs are government subsidized. FREE! The test, transportation, hotel stay and meals are all courtesy of the greek government 🇬🇷
Note: Many are asking for my trip itinerary. I flew from Newark (EWR) with a stop in Frankfurt. The airline I flew was Lufthansa. Athens was my final destination.
First we had to fill out this form before arrival. Then we disembarked the plane, 40 passengers at a time.
A police officer escorted us to this hall to get tested.
Testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a 6-inch long pharyngeal swab (down the throat, NOT through the nose).
The head of Security explained to us what to expect in the next 24 hours.
After we got our luggage, police again escorted us to the buses that will take us to the hotel. We will remain there for 24 hours until the test results come out. If one is positive, he/she will remain at the hotel. If one is negative, he/she will go home for a strict 14-day quarantine.
Hotel arrivals are conducted by Civil Protection. We checked in a 4-star downtown hotel called “The Stanley”.
With a partial view of the Parthenon
And a direct view of the Lycabettus Hill.
We were given flyers about Covid-19
And instructions for our hotel stay.
And in english.
We were told that meals would be left outside our room door in a paper bag in disposable containers. We had instructions, once we finished with our meal to leave our waste outside the door and it would be picked up by hotel personnel. This is dinner. It arrived before my luggage did!!
