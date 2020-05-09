Next steps ...

So if you nip off somewhere nice on an airplane, you will have to quarantine for two weeks when you get back. Perhaps you will have the same when you go somewhere else ...
A fortnight away, and on lockdown, in your studio, followed by two weeks on lockdown, back home when you get back.
How will your employer, take a view on that, annual leave request, assuming you still have a job, when you get back to work, after furlough?
Anyone still thinking, they will be getting on an aircraft anytime soon ?
Tourism, and the industry that operates it, will be changed forever.
Not too sure those vouchers, or rebooked dates are looking too promising right now, are you?
