Kalo Mina - Máios ...

ΚΑΛΗ ΠΡΩΤΟΜΑΓΙΑ - Good Mayday ...
In Greece, children go out to collect flowers, to make into posies or wreaths. as today is the Festival of Flowers. Its a tradition which involves decorating houses, cars and even pets in flowers. A tradition that is said to be linked to the ancient Greek goddess, Demeter, who controlled the harvest and the earth’s fertility.
Normally it would be a holiday, a strike day and today would have seen the first UK arrivals of summer 2020.
The holiday is postponed until the 14th, strikes and UK arrivals - Probably later than that ...
Easing of restrictions ...
So you can probably go for a swim, without having to text the plod, provided someone has not put any sunbeds on the beach ...
He gave the stock answer, saying he had transferred his booking to 2021, ignoring the original question. Saying he would be on the first flight to Skiathos when restrictions are lifted, like a Greyhound out of the traps, regardless of the virus. Test or no test ...
May 2nd ...
To coin a phrase, 'we need something to look forward to'
My neighbour with the big boobs, has been gardening topless all day ...
I just wish his wife would do the same. You can literally hear surrounding property prices tumbling. Happy #worldnakedgardeningday to those who celebrate the event ...
Weather update ...
Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) has issued a warning of a weather deterioration with powerful rainfalls and thunderstorms with hailstorms and strong winds 7-8 Beaufort locally.
The weather phenomena are forecast to set in on Saturday, May 2, in the North-West and extend to the East and Central Greece.
Manchester lockdown, not looking so bad after all? #stayhome
Previous Blog: Drivers wanted ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site