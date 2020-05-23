Had a break ...

You know the ones who ask 'if someone knows if their flight will depart on' those who 'say they think' (Which are best ignored as they don't know at all) ...
The ones who are traveling on, have rebooked to (Insert month/year here), the ones who have cancelled and lost deposits, those who are waiting for a refund, have yet to ask for a refund, who have had a refund. Those with a voucher, those who cannot get through on the phone, those who could, and those with a magic telephone number.
Those who have already missed out, been cancelled and don't want you to go either ...
There are epidemiologist experts, the insurance experts, and of course the legion of experts about aircraft engineering. Here is something from someone who does know, BALPA ...
Then there are the ones who are definitely going, those who are on the first flight out, the ones swimming there, and those who are coming via another country. They know something the rest of us do not - The date ...
However, Greece opens for tourism on June 15th, if you return before that you will probably have to quarantine in the UK, for two weeks when you get back, as mentioned back on May 9th ...
German leisure airline Condor is getting ready to relaunch its 2020 summer schedule as of June 25, with flights to Skiathos. If you are on the Laudamotion coming via Vienna there is the compulsory £190 health check before you can fly ...
Update: Laudamotion (Vienna) went bust today. The Vienna operation only as the Austrian unions would not accept the pay cuts required by their owners Ryanair. They will continue to operate from their German and Spanish bases using Ryanair aircraft.
The Blue Panorama from Rome and Milan appears to have been cancelled along with the Norwegians until after August 20th at the earliest.
Social distancing on an aircraft ...
You know I have been trying to find out how to do it.
The proposed social distancing seats for the economy class by EarthBay. This solution comes as a low-cost kit that's quick and easy to install with no modifications to the seats.
Is this the future of travel for economy flights?
The middle seat will be €25 each way, and come with IKEA instructions and an Allen key. The other two will be €10 each way ...
Complaints dept ...
Our complaints dept read one the other day, we delete most, as its a great way to remain positive. After all as they always say on FB, we all apparently 'need something to look forward to' ...
Someone took my advice, one day, and filled their account under the stairs with Euros. Around a Christian Louboutin shoebox full of them, before the fall. Sadly since then, they have been laid down with the virus, and thankfully now well on the way to a full recovery.
However the box full of fresh readies, will have to stay under the stairs for a little while longer. Even if they are burning a hole in the good ladies designer purse ...
Mines a Negroni at a place, and date TBA ...
Express Skiathos ...
The Skiathos Express returns to the islands on Monday, June 1st. It departs at 08:00 in the morning from Volos to the islands whilst the return from Skiathos to Volos will be at 15:45. No sign yet of a flying Cat or Dolphin ...
Beach cleaning
Tomorrow - Sunday 24th meet at the Bourtzi at 9am and its Aghia Eleni ...
The Mayor, and the Dimos are working hard to have the island ready for tourism, when the light switch goes to green. Island friends are eagerly awaiting your arrival.
Good to hear from Ann & Derek, Dawn, Steve & Linda, to name but a few ...
Be kind, stay safe ...
