Are you on the list? ...

Greece announced early afternoon Friday, May 29, the list of 29 countries from which it will accept tourists as of June 15, 2020, when it opens its borders again. According to a statement by the Greek Tourism Ministry, borders will be “open” from June 15, with flights permitted to land only in Athens and Thessaloniki.
Among the countries are Greece’s neighbours in the North, some countries in the East Mediterranean Sea, Scandinavian and Central European countries as well as some in the Far East and Australia.
These countries are:
Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Finland.
Sample testing will be carried out on some visitors from these 29 countries in Greece.
The list of 29 countries was drawn up after a study of the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin of tourists and after taking into account Thursday’s announcements of the European Air Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the relevant proposal of the Infectious Disease Committee.
The existing rules – ban – continue to apply for all other countries.
The list will be expanded starting on July 1 and the new added countries will be announced in time.
