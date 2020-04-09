Travel restrictions tighten further ...

Travel restrictions tighten ahead of Easter, as coronavirus cases in Greece reach 1,884
Tighter restrictions have come into place across Greece ahead of the Greek Orthodox Easter holidays, in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.
During the daily briefing with Health Ministry spokesperson and infectious diseases expert Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced the stringent controls at national highway toll stations, ports and other long-distance travel stations. He warned that anyone who tries to get around the curfew and goes through tolls, roads leading to the national highway and main roads in and out of cities, will be turned back, their car plates removed for 60 days and a fine of €300 will be given.
The same measures will apply at airports, ports, railroad stations and long-distance buses, where travellers will need to prove they are either permanent residents returning to their homes.
The measure will remain in effect until April 27.
In the last 24 hours, there have been 52 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,884.
