Three month season? ...

Greece's tourism season will be restricted to a three-month period, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said on Tuesday in an interview with Skai TV, ANA reports.
He explained that July, August, and September will have to make up for time lost. Nevertheless, he did not rule out the possibility of extending the tourism season to October and even November provided that developments related to the coronavirus are good.
The big wager for tourism this year will be the safe entry and exit of tourists into and out of Greece and for this reason a "health passport" is being promoted. This is a method of "safe entry" into the country, he pointed out.
According to estimates, he said, tourism is expected to drop by 50 pct while Greece retains the asset of being a safe country in the Mediterranean, which is a very positive element in the light of the new situation.
