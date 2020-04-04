Stuck indoors ...

Especially as the weather is due, to change for the better
I have to say it seems so much easier, when Rick Stein is taking me on his travels around his Secret France, as he was last night on TV ...
This could go on for three or even six months, if we do not do as we are advised, and stay home, and stay safe. None of us want the virus, people are getting sick and dying, none of us want to contribute to that do we?
Still struggling ???
Brian Keenan went to Beirut in 1985 for a change of scene from his native Belfast. He became headline news when he was kidnapped by fundamentalist Shi'ite militiamen and held in the suburbs of Beirut for the next four and a half years.
For much of that time he was, blindfolded, chained to a wall, shut off from all news and contact with anyone other than his jailers and, later, his fellow hostages, amongst them John McCarthy.
Now you tell me you cant sit inside, listen to the radio, watch Netflix or why not read his book ...
Pasca update: Apparently to be postponed until May 24th ...
Previous blog: Jet2 delayed start to summer ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site