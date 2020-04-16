News from Volos ...

Make sure you have the correct papers ...
Trouble for Skiathitis who could not board the ship as he did not have the necessary document with him. The 53-year-old man had traveled to Volos on April 13 after the medical opinion of the Skiathos Health Center. According to the opinion, he suffers from hernia with recurrence and had to be examined by a specialist surgeon in order to undergo surgery. So it happened and the man went to Volos on April 13. Two days later he had to return to the island as the medical report states that the return date is April 15th.
Yesterday at 8 in the morning, the 53-year-old went to the port to travel but was not allowed to board the ship and was fined 150 euros for unnecessary travel. According to the 53-year-old, his fine was imposed while he was asking to speak to a person in charge at the Port Authority about the problem that arose in his boarding. During the inspection before boarding the ship, the Express Skiathos, it was found that it did not have with it the certificate of residence of special use issued through TaxisNet or a copy of the E1 declaration, in the context of the measures applied for the coronaio.
Any itineraries that take place concern, permanent residents, for the absolutely necessary reasons and the supply of the islands.
The 53-year-old thought that the paper he had from the Skiathos Health Center was enough to prove the reason for his move to Volos and his return to his place of residence. He said he wanted to return home to spend the Easter holidays with his family. It is noted that the 53-year-old, after consultation with his accountant, issued a certificate from the Independent Public Revenue Authority stating the address of permanent residence.
The commander of the 4th Regional Command of the Coast Guard, Christos Kanakis, was informed about the matter and gave instructions for the settlement of the issue. The 53-year-old is expected to leave with the Skiathos Express at 8 in the morning, while he is said to have received a certificate from the Volos Hospital that he was examined by a doctor.
