Letter to the editor ...

'Don't know if you read the emails to this address but here goes.
We are in contact with several friends in Greece and it's good to stay in contact.
The virus has opened a can of worms.
Keeping people healthy is the top priority. Easy to say but you cant make money if your I'll or worse.
They talk of a three month season. This virus wont go away.
The medical facilities on the rock are fragile.
Just because a country feels safe it only takes one outsider to start the outbreak again.
Hell knows where we will drift to but reality over hope needs to set in.
Vaccines and drugs are a long way of and, I for one, don't believe in miracles'
Question answered on UK Lockdown day one month in ...
I was chatting to a friend earlier.
So we are going to go from not trying to bump into each other, in the street. To sitting side by side for three hours in an aluminium tube, to a quarantined island?
Scratches head ...
Social distancing 2m apart, does not appear to apply if you are planning on going to Skiathos.
Suggest: You all will have to have a window seat, and pay for the two seats next to you and the complete row of three in front ...
Tickets may be a tad pricey?
