Jet2 delayed start to summer ...

Skiathoslife are reporting that Jet2 are postponing the start of their summer 2020 programme for packages until June 17th.
"The British company is referring to the number of quarantined states and travel restrictions put in place because of the outbreak of the pandemic.
Jet2Holidays reports that 500 people at its call center are working from home, contacting those affected by flight cancellations. At least 50% of its customers make booking changes.
To make the best possible booking changes, Jet2Holidays has taken the following steps:
LOWER PRICES FOR SUMMER 2020 TO ATTRACT EXISTING AND NEW CUSTOMERS
The data from the booking changes show an upward trend towards the end of summer 2020 or summer 2021. Low prices during these times are necessary because there is less time to fill planes and hotels, and because one part of the population (especially older age groups) will be skeptical of traveling or may still be quarantined"
Source: https://money-tourism.gr/
TUI are indicating July 1st when they hope to start operations. Both companies probably being optimistic at best.
The Greek islands are being protected, to keep them virus free, with strict travel restrictions.
Example from Attica for travel ...
RESTRICTION UPDATE 2/4/2020 - With immediate effect, for each person, it will be impossible to board any sea vessel, including Hellenic Seaways dolphin or cat to or from Piraeus and Hydra, without this form
AND your current E1 tax declaration showing your permanent residential address for your destination AND your passport/ID.
This is part of the preventative measures to stop people from travelling in the run-up to Pascha and avoid contaminating the Greek islands, including Hydra. No end date has been specified. #stayhome #staysafe #STAYWHEREYOUARE #donottravel
If and whenever the season starts, what will be open? Will staff come from the mainland when they cannot make it pay?
You need at least 105 working days, to be able to claim unemployment benefit in the winter.
The seasonal support staff are stuck over the border, in Albania, unable to travel.
Let's drop 50000 tourists on the island, and see what happens next. The latest restriction, is no fishing, swimming or watersports ...
A 12 week season, provided quarantine is lifted, along with travel restrictions. You have to ask yourself, is that realistic?
Answers on the comments below, as last years postcards, have still not arrived ...
Previos blog: Καλό μήνα - Απρίλιος ...
No way will any touristic plane land on any greek island this year, too dangerous. It is very sad but we hope to be back in 2022, that is realistic in my eyes. Till then I will learn the Greek languageReplyDelete