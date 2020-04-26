Its Sunday, Lets do lunch ...

Wouldnt that be nice ...
Well with the 'stay at home' continuing, and very clearly some folks going a touch stir crazy. I thought I would try something a little different today.
I am very lucky that in my personal and professional life, I have met all sorts of interesting people - some famous, most not so much.
The older I get, the less intimidated I am by celebrity. After all, famous people are just like the rest of us. They have the same motivations, life-goals, feelings, and relationships as all of us do.
Many celebrities are in fact quite shy, and not natural conversationalists. People tend to assume that anyone in the public eye is by definition an extrovert.
The thought of going into a room of people I don't know and having to make polite small talk is something, that I dread and loathe, yet I am sure people think it's something I enjoy doing.
In this list of people I'd like to have a one on one lunch with are a couple of people who I have actually met, and a couple more I have been in the same room with. I wonder if you can guess which ones...
1) Seb Coe / Lord Coe
2) Richard Branson / Sir Richard Branson
3) Margaret Thatcher
4) Eddie George
5) Prince Charles
6) Piers Morgan
7) Colin Cowdrey
8) Geoffrey Boycott / Sir Geoffrey Boycott
9) Keith Floyd
10) Michel Roux
There are a few others, a few funny stories and of course, the famous American ones who visit Skiathos - I have met them a few times, and I have found them to be very nice indeed ...
Feel free to post yours, on the comments section below ...
Sad News:
Kiko the parrot, The famous resident of Taverna Thessaloniki passed away last night.
Καλό ταξίδι Κίκο ...
Just wanted to put a shout out and say a big thank you to you yourself. We have crossed pleasant paths for 15years and I had the pleasure of briefly bumping into you and your beautiful family in Obatis a couple of years ago.ReplyDelete
Your insight and info have been very much appreciated over the years peppered with pathos and wit. Before I totally embarrass you I would like to add, regarding 'stir crazy' input... please all remember just how privileged we all are to be welcomed into this beautiful haven. I am so grateful for the way the authorities to date have handled the situation. Whilst fully appreciating the financial implications of a 'lost season'
please let's move forward 'slowly slowly' in order not to undo all the good works.