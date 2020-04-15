Greek recession iminent ...

Not the best news for 'Megali Tetarti' in Holy Week (Megali Evdomada) ...
Today there would be a special church service for worshippers to be blessed with oil. All household chores must be finished today. (probably by now all houses are gleaming with the lockdown)
The International Monetary Fund forecasts a nightmarish deep recession for Greece in 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF expects the Greek economy to shrink by 10% of the GDP and unemployment to jump to 22.3%
The government spokesman Petsas spoke on Antenna (TV) this morning. He said the measures to exit lockdown will be announced before 27/4 and will start early May. They will be phased and can be revised according to developments. This paragraph is interesting.
Τα κομμωτήρια θα ανοίξουν με το πρώτο κύμα άρσης των περιορισμών μαζί με τα μικρά εμπορικά καταστήματα. Θα ακολουθήσουν τα σχολεία και στο τέλος της διαδικασίας τα πολυκαταστήματα.
The hairdressers will open with the first wave of lifting restrictions along with small shops. The schools will follow and at the end of the process department stores will follow.
Seems to follow the 'leaked plans' that have been widely circulated online
So first the hairdressers and small shops then the schools then finally the larger shops. Nothing about tourism, hotels or flights ...
Later Update
Travel ban extended:
Flights to/from Turkey, UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Germany remain banned until 03:00 p.m. May 15. 2020.
Flight from/to Germany are allowed only to the International Airport in Athens.
Third-country nationals will not be allowed to enter Greece until May 18. 2020
The BA flight/service scheduled to recommence tomorrow, from LHR to Athens has now been cancelled ...
