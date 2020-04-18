Greek Easter weekend ...

The weekend travel ban ...
Greece’s Civil Protection announced Thursday evening tough measures to contain the spread of coronavirus over the long Easter weekend. Fines for motorists will double as the measure is expanded throughout the country.
From 9 o'clock this evening (April 18) until 00:00 Monday morning (April 20) the fine for motorists across the country will be 300 euros and license plates will be removed if they are caught moving around unnecessarily. The fine for the passenger will remain at 150 euros.
“The only exception is for people assisting others, but limited to the driver and one passenger. For any violation of the rule, fines are 300 euros for the driver, 150 euros for every passenger, and removal of car plates temporarily,”
At the same time, those moving around and who have ticked “B4” option on movement permits for “help to people in need” this will be scrutinized with regards to “departure” and “destination” ...
The resurrection service tonight, will take place behind closed doors and shown on TV and the internet.
Gatherings for BBQ's tomorrow, are strictly a No-No, roasting a goat or lamb could get you in serious trouble. However, if you need to pop out for some lamb chops, and back before the ban. The Spar supermarket is open today from 08:00 - 21:00, Closed Sunday and Monday ...
It seems harsh but I really wish our government were as strict. I have neighbours who drive 40miles 2 or 3 times a week to visit family something they didnt do before lockdownReplyDelete
Its not a lockdown in UK, its a way for you to still mingle and catch the virus, hopefully without disasterous consequences. Its a version of herd immunity, without calling it that.Delete
I was reading how the Spaniards are treating it, the Greeks cannot even compare ...