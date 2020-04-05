Sunday, 5 April 2020

Flooding ...

Severe wet weather affecting the island ...


Flooding reported across the island, Papadiamanti street shops affected by the storm run off, from the hills. ( Video click the link here )




Time: 00:35am
Rapidness 16.8 mm / hr

Current rain accumulation 184.0 mm at 09:15am

Reports that the fire brigade has been pumping water from five sites across the island and at Danos on the ring road ...

