Severe wet weather affecting the island ...
Flooding reported across the island, Papadiamanti street shops affected by the storm run off, from the hills. ( Video click the link here )
Time: 00:35am
Rapidness 16.8 mm / hr
Current rain accumulation 184.0 mm at 09:15am
Reports that the fire brigade has been pumping water from five sites across the island and at Danos on the ring road ...
Previous Blog: Stuck indoors ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments are restricted to users with Google Accounts on this site