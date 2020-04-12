Early arrivals at the airport ...

Two weeks ahead of what would usually be the seasonal opener, the first arrival from Amsterdam. We have a stunning arrival, on the lake at St Georges.
If they were here in a few week's time, they might cause a few problems with the aircraft that should have been trying to land next door ...
Holy Week and Pasca
It's going to be very different this year as travel to the islands is forbidden.
The church services during pasca can be seen only on national television with only the priest and very few other people inside the church. (The services on Skiathos are broadcast on the internet) Nobody can go into the church, which will remain locked and nobody can gather on the church square.
No epitaphos service around the street this year ...
Only on Easter Friday, and Easter Saturday night will the church bells ring. The holy light from Jerusalem will come to Greece as normal, and will go to Greek Churches, but people will not be able to take that light from the church to their homes.
It will be a very different Greek Easter, this year but the islanders will have many other Pasca's where they can be together with the rest of the family and friends. So far there are no restrictions on roasting your goat or lamb, at the traditional BBQ next Sunday.
Like everyone else. everybody has to stay home, stay safe, and virus free ...
