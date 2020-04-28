Drivers wanted ...

We await news on how the government, will relax the situation, to allow some tourism into the country. Preparations for a summer that may or may not happen, continue.
The first CVs are in for jobs on the popular island bus service ...
JH has been in touch, as he needs to get to Athens for a haircut, on May 4th. I have it on good authority, if we drive it's possible. I think I have found just the man, to get us there ...
Tickets for the road trip, of a lifetime, are available via the contact link ...
You know it makes sense - We all love a sing along on the island bus ...
Previous Blog: Its Sunday, let's do lunch ...
"There's a gear there somewhere".ReplyDelete
Laughing gear !Delete