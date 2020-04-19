Χριστός ἀνέστη! ...

Christos Anesti (Χριστός Ανέστη) – Greeks greet each other with this starting after midnight on Easter Sunday. This phrase means, “Christ is Risen.”
Alithos Anesti (Aληθώς ανέστη!) – This is the response to the phrase, Christos Anesti. It means, “Truly, He is Risen.” You only say this to someone who has just said, “Christos Anesti” to you.
Χριστός Ανέστη!
Η Σταύρωση και η Ανάσταση του Κυρίου είναι η απαράμιλλη εφαρμογή στην πράξη της αρχής «αγαπήσεις τον πλησίον σου ως σε αυτόν». Το μήνυμα αυτό έχει ιδιαίτερη σημασία στις μέρες μας, που η ανθρωπότητα δοκιμάζεται, από την πρωτόγνωρη αυτή πανδημία. Φέτος μένουμε σπίτι για όσους αγαπάμε, για όλους μας.
Εύχομαι του χρόνου να είμαστε όλοι με τις οικογένειες μας, στις εκκλησίες μας!
Χρόνια Πολλά !
Christ is risen!
The crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord is the unparalleled application in the act of the principle "love your neighbour as to him". this message is of special importance nowadays, when humanity is being tested, by this unprecedented pandemic. This year we stay home for those we love, for all of us.
I wish next year we will all be with our families, in our churches!
Thodoris Tzoumas - Mayor of Skiathos
Kalo Pascha (Καλό Πάσχα!) – This is the Greek equivalent of “Happy Easter”. Literally translated it means “Good Pascha” or “Good Easter” ...
