Καλό μήνα - Απρίλιος ...

That's March over and what a month it has been. One month we will not forget in a hurry, One month ago there were no lockdowns and free travel continued across the globe. How it has changed for us all ...
This is the day I usually remind you about the forthcoming Pasca ...
However, that is more than uncertain this year, along with just about everything else.
Travel plans are in the bin for everyone, and you cannot help but admire the optimism, of those who think it will be all be over this month, and back to normal for May ...
Back in 2014, it was rather different and I am reminded of this ...
We were optimistic of a good summer, SWMBO was in apparent good health, however unknown to us, the illness was lurking and about to strike again. So off I went on the school run ...
Back on March 1st, Junior came home with a new bracelet ...
Its a piece of red and white string tied around the wrist. We assumed it was one of the friendship bracelets, and all the children had them. Now junior would not let us take it off, so to 'keep the peace' it has remained in situ ...
So last week we were given another poem to learn, this one for today - April 1st ...
March 1st sees spring returning, along with it the migrating birds, which pass the island. Some which return here to spend the summer with us. The Swallows, the House Martins etc - as notified here by our island friend 'twitcher Jayne'...
The string is said to protect its holder, the child from the effects of the strengthening sunlight. If worn for one month, it will protect the child, for the whole of the summer sun. To seal the deal, the child must learn a poem about the migrating birds.
Today, in school they will recite the poem together, those still wearing the string, seal the deal, and it is removed.
The strings are attached to a piece of bamboo, or tied loosely to a rose bush, or a twig or a branch, and placed in a tree. The Swallow or House martin, comes and takes the string as a gift from the child, and uses its magic to create its nest, on someone's house.
Most of the children would take a twig or stick to school today, we had a piece of bamboo, but on the way noticed that the fig tree stems - Look 'just right'. So Junior wandered into class, carrying a flexible stem, leaves and three figs to the teachers table. I can tell 'Teacher' was impressed, as were some of the mums ...
If the magic works, then the birds will lay eggs. Their young will fly the nest, to return to Skiathos again next year. So on continues the magic, and the relationship, between us, and our visiting wildlife ...
Here is my contribution ...
