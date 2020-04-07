Tuesday, 7 April 2020

April 1st ...

The jokes, are late this year ...

Jet 2

E mailing customers today to say starting on 17th June, only they dont mention where to, and if the countries will let them in ...

#Cough Cough

TUI

On the day after the FCO requested that all travel should be avoided.

TUI's computer system has issued e-tickets for travel on May 1st ...

The phone lines must be buzzing, to the home working call centre teams.

 You could not make it up ...

