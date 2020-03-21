What are the rules ...

The following applies to all travellers ...
Greece has taken hard decisions on limiting social interaction and taken them early. The healthcare system here is not well resourced, and on the islands virtually non existant.
For the most part Greeks and foreign nationals are following the rules, despite new restrictions coming in daily.
From 6am, the islands are no go areas, except to official residents. Those with resident permits and tax papers.
1. Hopefully you have been practising strict social distancing for at least 7 days before travelling.
2. You have been using hand sanitiser and washing your hands frequently during your journey as many surfaces in public places may be infected.
3. On arrival in Greece you are required to self isolate (complete isolation, no face to face social contact) for 14 days to ensure you have no symptoms.
4. After you have given yourself the all clear you abide by the detailed social distancing rules in Greece: this is not a holiday, not a party - it is a joint and collective fight against an invisible enemy. I think it right the police are out enforcing the new rules and that neighbours are reporting flouting of the rules.
5. The rules are basically "house arrest' and include no non essential travel: picking up food, medical supplies or going to the bank are basically allowed and nothing much else.
No sailing, no beach gathering, no in house social groups of more than 10 people, you are allowed out of your house to walk the dog, take exercise but alone or with one other person 1.5 metres apart.
In the cities the parks and squares are closed. All bars, cafes, tavernas are closed. If you are out e.g. at or going to the bank you have to keep 1.5 metres away from any other person.
What next?
Remember the tsunami?
The tide went out and the people on the beach, stood and looked out to sea.
Then they saw the wave coming to take them, and ran with nowhere to go.
That's the #CoronaVirus ...
Forget about summer holidays, do your bit to keep everyone you love, and those you love in Greece safe ...
#keepsafe #keepwell #stayhome #westayhome
Later update:
Its reported, a 52 year old Belgian Woman who has been here for three days, taken to Volos last night with suspected Corona virus.
Completely agree with Gov's stance on this, just wish holidaymakers, 2nd home owners coming to Cornwall now would realise Cornwall won't cope, 1 hospital 12ICU. Take care out there, we will be back next year, god willing.ReplyDelete