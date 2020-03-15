Thoughts from Sifnos ...

I shared this elsewhere the other day ...
This was posted by Daphne Kapsali on Sifnos on Friday.
Well worth a read, all credit to her ...
"This is my first and, hopefully, my only post on the coronavirus, and it’s largely a plea to anyone considering travelling to Sifnos (or any of the smaller Greek islands in a similar situation). I am never one for fear-mongering, and those of you who know me know that I’m always more likely to point out the positive side of any situation, and make a joke of anything that can be joked about. But there is nothing funny in all of this at all.
I write this as a permanent, all-year-round resident, who has become hyper aware of how a health crisis will affect a medical support system that struggles to cope with serious incidents even under normal circumstances. Please understand this: we do not have the resources to respond to a coronavirus outbreak. We do not have the facilities to test for the virus, nor to care for serious cases. There is no testing centre anywhere closer than Athens, and the boats serving us are as sporadic as ever. Anyone showing symptoms will have to either travel to Athens and hope to be tested and treated at the already overwhelmed hospitals there, or stay put and take their chances. We cannot hope to avoid contamination altogether, but our only chance is to only have a few, mild cases within the low-risk, healthier part of the population. Our saving grace, our relative isolation, will be immediately cancelled out if you - anyone - brings this thing in, and the consequences will be dire.
PLEASE do not think of Sifnos (or your island of choice) as a safe haven to escape the virus; think of it as a place that needs to be protected from contamination, and DO NOT take the risk of being the one to bring it in. Even if you feel healthy. Even if you feel scared. We are not talking about freedom of movement here: we are talking about human lives. PLEASE stay put in your cities, where they are better equipped to cope, and wait it out. We are now each of us responsible for not just ourselves, but for others; potentially countless of others. Do not think individually, think collectively, think globally. Or, if individual works better for you: imagine if you’re the one to show symptoms whilst on a small island where treatment is non-existent. Put yourself in that situation, and stay safe. Stay put. Wait it out. Please"
I think its a very valued conversation, and I can understand where Daphne is coming from. Certainly, none of us knows what the next few months have in store for any of us. Many decisions will not be in our hands at all.
What I have seen in the last week or so, has been quite an eye-opener. However preparations for summer are in full swing, despite the measures put in place by the Greek government, to protect the people.
Last night, The government announced seasonal hotels and tourist accommodation, will not be permitted to open before 30th April across Greece. So delaying the start of the season, across most of Greece, including Pasca ...
Spain has now shut up shop completely, for at least 15 days, a very similar situation to Greece. Repatriation flights in operation, bringing people home ...
Our Mayor has his work cut out this year for sure ...
