Schools out ...

All schools are to close for two weeks ...
Greece’s health authorities decided to close all kindergartens, schools and universities throughout the country for 14 days.
Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced the closure on Tuesday afternoon, stressing that purpose of the preventing measure is to reduce the virus spreading in the country.
The closure covers all levels of public and private education institutions such as kindergartens, schools, higher education institutions (IEK) and universities and will apply immediately.
Meanwhile in Italy ...
This virus is turning all the people into pigeons. No wonder Austria closed the border ...
#coronavirus
