Reduced ferry service ...

Departing three times a week, from Volos to the islands
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY departure at 08:00 from Volos
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY departure at 15:45 Volos
The three times a week service is expected to run until the end of April ...
This to help prevent the transfer of the Coronavirus to the islands. So far no cases on Skiathos and no fines issued for the contradiction of the rules ...
March forward - Summer starts tomorrow ...
Change the clocks ...
Its one of my favourite Saturday nights of the year, The clocks go forward! Longer days and more light! Now I know some of you struggle with this, so here is my handy guide on how to do it ...
So now you have got it, tonight at 03:00:00 clocks are turned forward 1 hour to 04:00:00 local 'daylight time' instead ...
Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later, than the day before. There will be more light in the evening as a result ...
The very last one time change in Europe is supposed to take place in March 2021 for the EU-member states that decide to keep ‘summer time’ forever, while for those deciding to stick with the ‘winter time,’ the last change will be in October 2021.
Look Up ...
Tonight in the UK there will be two passes of the International Space Station.
Moving west to east at 6.55pm for 4 minutes.
Then again at 8.31pm for 2 minutes.
How to survive Twelve weeks of self-isolation ...
- Watch all 120 episodes of Madam Secretary. It's like the West Wing and with a Secretary of State who saves the world in every episode, without a fancy cape.
- Download every song you remember from your youth on spotify, and play them on a loop
- Watch all five series of outlander. It'll teach that however hard your life is at the moment, be grateful you weren't alive in Scotland in 1743 or under Nicola Kranky right now
- Bask in the love of your dog(s), cat(s) or pet spider, who owns the ceiling
- Read all the back years of this blog, you got this far didn't you.
- Start compiling a '
shitlist' of companies you intend to boycott after it's all over, for the way they've treated their staff/customers/you. (If Richard Branson on Necker island can't look after his own staff, why should we look after his airline with a bail out?)
- Read the Seven Pillars of Wisdom, by TE Lawrence, a man with vision
- Only watch the TV News once a day. If it's Kay Burley on Sky, or Laura Kuennsberg on the BBC, then probably best to switch channels or take a nap instead.
- Avoid watching any travel programmes. It'll only make you wishful for the trips that never were, or never will be.
- Spend the day cutting up tabloid newspapers into squares. It's better to use than that Izal Medicated you found under the stairs
Stay home stay safe and look after each other ...
Late News:
It takes just one human to pass it on ...
