St Georges Horse race ...

The traditional races came to an end after the municipality tarmaced the road around St Georges lake.
The municipality equipment (Yes its all been fixed) is preparing a race track, by the lake at Koukounaries (Photos by George Tsimpliarakis)
At the feast of Saint George, who is patron of the Cavalry, it was customary for horse racing to be organised after the service held in the chapel of St. George.
This year the race will be held at Koukounaries as here the area, by the biosphere is protected, and not subject to tarmacing, like the roads ...
Once again we will see racing of horses and donkeys, each in a separate category ...
Mine removal
by skopelosnews
Outside the port of Loutraki, near the coast, a mine was discovered from World War II. This mine poses a big risk to residents and visitors. The Municipality of Skopelos and mayor Stamatis Perissis, realizing the seriousness of the problem, informed the Ministry of Civil Protection and in a joint meeting of the Ministry of Civil Protection, the Navy, the National Electricity Company, Skopelos harbor police and the mayor of Skopelos, it was decided to remove and neutralize the mine.
The plan to do this is for this Saturday, the 7th of March 2020. The mine will be removed and neutralized, providing the weather conditions are appropriate.
Please note:
A) All Loutraki residents have to leave Loutraki on Saturday morning 07/03/2020 at 7:00 am and move/stay with relatives in Glossa or in a place to be announced by the municipality. This announcement will be made before Saturday.
B) Disabled residents have to be transported by family or by vehicles (eg ambulances) and have to stay with family or in the place that will be announced by the municipality. This announcement will be made before Saturday.
More detailed information will be announced further in the week after a meeting of the local coordinating body and before Saturday.
(source: official press release from the municipality received by skopelosnews)
Concert tonight ...
To celebrate the 169th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Papadiamantis, there will be a concert, by the Greek national opera, tonight at the Monastery of Evagelistrias at 8pm.
Coronavirus update ...
All ready for another day ...
Our local chemist has run out of face-masks, and they recommended he try Boots instead ....
2021 flights ...
Book it quick, and spend the next year telling everyone you got a cheap flight ...
Previous Blog: Kalo Mina - Μάρτιος ...
