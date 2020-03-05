Plaza hotel - Sold ...

The 'Plaza' hotel is located in Kanapitsa beach and 8 km. From the town of Skiathos and the international airport "Alexander Papadiamantis". The complex is 3 * with 79 rooms and a total area of 3888 sq.m .. The complex has 2 swimming pools, a restaurant, a church, a staff building of 7.135 sq.m ..
As the company said in a statement, the property lease was signed by Hotel Keys MAE subsidiary HotelBrain SA and the agreed price for the acquisition of the hotel is 3.5 mil. euros. The company plans to refurbish the hotel at the end of 2020 while adding the Plaza Hotel, the portfolio includes five hotels totaling about 20 million. Euro and a total capacity of 266 rooms located in tourist islands (Paros, Tinos, Corfu, Skiathos) and Athens (under construction).
According to «naftemporiki.gr» the investment financed by the capital increased the share capital and to date has invested a total amount of 20.3 mil. Euro net capital increase amounting to 48.4 mil. Euros (excluding costs the increase) for the purchase of nine properties.
Mr H. Apostolidou, CEO of BriQ Properties, said that "we continue to invest in hotels with mature tourism products such as Skiathos having an international airport that receives more than 200,000 tourists annually. This investment yields a satisfactory annual return on our shareholders 'equity and allows gains in the future.'
